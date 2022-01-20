News
Overwatch 2 Bobby Kotick

Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 20, 2022 at 05:15 PM

Hot on the heels of Microsoft’s announcement that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said that the company’s stock dropped due to Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 delays in an interview with GamesBeat. Many blasted the CEO for not recognizing that stock prices may have been affected by the numerous reports of sexual misconduct, harassment, mismanagement, and more happening at the company (not to mention, Kotick reportedly knew of it for years and did little about it). 

However, after this GamesBeat interview, an Overwatch 2 producer blasted Kotick for “random projects” on Overwatch he would force on the team, only for him to cancel said projects after months of overtime work. This producer also said that Kotick cost the Overwatch 2 team months of development. 

As you can see in the tweet above, Overwatch 2 producer Tracy Kennedy also said that multiple developers have left the company, citing Kotick as their reason for leaving. Kennedy continues in a reply to the original tweet and adds,” you hide behind scapegoats because you’re a coward.” 

“The entire world will remember you to be a greedy joke, and there’s nothing you can do to change that,” Kennedy said. “We outlasted you and we won. Byeee.” 

When asked for specifics of the random projects by someone on Twitter, Kennedy said the team “can’t say specifics” as “legally, workers can only talk about working conditions.” Kennedy said this counts though, especially when Kotick is “slandering us to the world.” 

It seems we won’t learn what random projects Kennedy is referring to due to legal conditions, but it seems Kotick cost workers at Activision Blizzard a lot of wasted time. 

Catch up on the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft and then read about how the $68.7 billion price tag stacks up against other video game acquisitons. Check out these dead Activision Blizzard franchises one Game Informer editor thinks Microsoft should bring back after that.

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Overwatch 2cover

Overwatch 2

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
TBA

Popular Content

opinion
Why You Shouldn&#039;t Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Why You Shouldn't Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Feature
Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

Aftermath Of Success: Stardew Valley, Darkest Dungeon, And Valheim

News
Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Microsoft And Xbox Acquire Activision Blizzard

Feature
The Resurrection &amp; Reinvention Of Telltale Games

The Resurrection & Reinvention Of Telltale Games

Feature
Breaking Down The New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer With Guerrilla Games

Breaking Down The New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer With Guerrilla Games

Feature
Dead Activision Blizzard Franchises Microsoft Should Bring Back

Dead Activision Blizzard Franchises Microsoft Should Bring Back

News
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

News
Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Death&#039;s Door, WindJammers 2, And More

Xbox Game Pass Titles Include Death's Door, WindJammers 2, And More

Review
GTFO Review – The Great Escape

GTFO Review – The Great Escape

Review
Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter