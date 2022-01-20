Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

Hot on the heels of Microsoft’s announcement that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said that the company’s stock dropped due to Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 delays in an interview with GamesBeat. Many blasted the CEO for not recognizing that stock prices may have been affected by the numerous reports of sexual misconduct, harassment, mismanagement, and more happening at the company (not to mention, Kotick reportedly knew of it for years and did little about it).

However, after this GamesBeat interview, an Overwatch 2 producer blasted Kotick for “random projects” on Overwatch he would force on the team, only for him to cancel said projects after months of overtime work. This producer also said that Kotick cost the Overwatch 2 team months of development.

As you can see in the tweet above, Overwatch 2 producer Tracy Kennedy also said that multiple developers have left the company, citing Kotick as their reason for leaving. Kennedy continues in a reply to the original tweet and adds,” you hide behind scapegoats because you’re a coward.”

“The entire world will remember you to be a greedy joke, and there’s nothing you can do to change that,” Kennedy said. “We outlasted you and we won. Byeee.”

When asked for specifics of the random projects by someone on Twitter, Kennedy said the team “can’t say specifics” as “legally, workers can only talk about working conditions.” Kennedy said this counts though, especially when Kotick is “slandering us to the world.”

It seems we won’t learn what random projects Kennedy is referring to due to legal conditions, but it seems Kotick cost workers at Activision Blizzard a lot of wasted time.

