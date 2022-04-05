New Overwatch 2 Concept Art Displays Possible Battle Pass

We’re likely years away from playing Overwatch 2 in full, but Blizzard recently revealed that it’s “decoupling” the sequel’s PvP and PvE, which means we might get our hands on at least one of the game’s core experiences. However, in the long wait, there’s been plenty of Overwatch 2 information shared by Blizzard, such as word that Bastion will be wildly different in the sequel or how Doomfist will be a tank hero in it.

Thanks to some new concept art from Jayson Kirby, a former Overwatch UI designer, we have our first hint at a possible battle pass for Overwatch 2, as reported by Attack Of The Fanboy.

As you can see in the shot above, the screen very clearly has an option that says “Battle Pass.” Clicking that option would likely bring you right to the main battle pass hub for Overwatch 2, where you might find things like challenges, tiers, unlocks, and more. Of course, this is all speculation as Blizzard has not yet revealed anything official about a battle pass in Overwatch 2. It wouldn’t be surprising, though, as more and more games are creating them to give players something to work toward constantly.

There’s an option for a “Shop,” too, which would fit alongside a battle pass. Like Fortnite’s Item Shop, players can earn skins and more by leveling up in the battle pass, but perhaps they can buy something they specifically want outright in the shop. Of course, this kind of goes against the grain of Overwatch’s loot box system, but perhaps Blizzard is dropping that in favor of a battle pass. Or maybe the studio has found a way to mix them. Only time will tell for now.

[Source: Attack Of The Fanboy]

Do you want Overwatch 2 to have a battle pass? Let us know in the comments below!