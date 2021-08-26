News

Overwatch Dev Team Changes McCree's Name In Light of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 26, 2021

The state of California is currently suing Activision Blizzard following a two-year investigation into the company's behind closed doors workplace culture. The lawsuit addresses various labor abuse allegations, including sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and a "frat boy" culture regarding internal behavior. The suit also detailed instances of harassment which also allegedly led to one developer committing suicide. Following the announcement that Diablo 4 lead director Jesse McCree has been removed from the company since the allegations became public, the Overwatch developer team has made a noteworthy change to one of the heroes seen in-game, a hero that was named after the developer. 

The official Overwatch Twitter page shared a new message with fans, explaining why the change felt necessary while the company wrestles with where to go next. "We build the Overwatch universe around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks of a better future," begins the letter. "They are central to the game and to the Overwatch team."

"As we continue to discuss how we best live up to our values and to demonstrate our commitment to creating a game world that reflects them, we believe it's necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch stands for."

The message ends, saying, "This will help reinforce that we're building a fictional universe that is unmistakably different from the real world and better illustrates that the creation of Overwatch is truly a team effort. Work on these updates is underway, and they are just a part of our ongoing commitment to honest reflection and making whatever changes are necessary to build a future worth fighting for. We know that actions speak louder than words, and we hope to show you our commitment to making Overwatch a better experience in-game and continue to make our team the best it can be."

McCree, the employee, joined the company back in 2005 and has worked on several notable IPs under the Blizzard name. Most recently, he was also one of the developers named in the infamous "Bill Cosby Suite," which you can learn more about here. Other removals have already occurred, including former Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack and HR lead Jesse Meschuk. The latter was another developer seen in the photos that surfaced about the Cosby suite and the now-public group chat surrounding it.  

For those that may not be aware of what has transpired since the lawsuit went public, CEO Bobby Kotick released a statement last week addressing the concerns but seemingly skating around the demands listed in a public letter to leadership. That letter was followed by a company-wide walkout of Blizzard employees, a walkout supported by an open letter from Ubisoft employees that have been faced with similar instances noted within the California lawsuit. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please review our previous coverage here

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
