Reader Discussion: What Are You Most Hyped About From Today's Nintendo Direct And PlayStation State Of Play?

by Brian Shea on Sep 13, 2022 at 07:00 PM

Today brought a doubleheader of platform-holder livestreams. Our day kicked off with a Nintendo Direct, which brought us more than 40 minutes of headlines, gameplay trailers, announcements, and even name reveals. We finished off the day with a PlayStation State of Play, giving us trailers and information for the PlayStation family of consoles, including PlayStation VR2.

Now that the dust has settled a little bit, we want to know what caught your eye. Was it something from Nintendo's digital event? Perhaps the name and release date reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Was the impressive list of Nintendo 64 games coming to Switch Online's Expansion Pack? Maybe you're super hyped for Fire Emblem Engage?

Or was it something from the PlayStation State of Play event? Tekken 8 was an expected but exciting reveal, while games like Rise of the Ronin and Like a Dragon: Ishin look like an absolute blast. Of course, we can't talk about the State of Play stream without mentioning that God of War: Ragnarök footage.

Let us know in the comments below what you're most hyped about coming out of today's Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play. If you happened to miss any of the announcements, you can check out our news hub for all our coverage from today.

Products In This Article

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomcover

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
God of War Ragnarökcover

God of War Ragnarök

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:
Tekken 8cover

Tekken 8

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
TBA
Rise Of The Ronincover

Rise Of The Ronin

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
2024
Like A Dragon: Ishin!cover

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2023
Pikmin 4cover

Pikmin 4

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
2023
Kirby&#039;s Return To Dream Land Deluxecover

Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
GoldenEye 007cover

GoldenEye 007

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, N64
Release Date:
TBA (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One), 
August 25, 1997 (N64)
Fire Emblem Engagecover

Fire Emblem Engage

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
