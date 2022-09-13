Tekken 8 Officially Revealed In New Cinematic Trailer

State of Play
Bandai Namco has revealed Tekken 8, a new sequel in the popular and long-running fighting game franchise. 

Tekken 8 was revealed in a new cinematic trailer that aired during today's PlayStation State of Play. It began with a few shots to set up the scenery before cutting to two series mainstays, Kazuya and Kazuya's son, Jin. The two duke it out in what appears to be a fair fight, that is until Kazuya calls forth the power of the devil gene inside him to finish the fight. 

Check it out for yourself in the reveal trailer below: 

Unfortunately, this trailer doesn't reveal much else. Tekken 8 looks very much like Tekken, which is great. The trailer also doesn't reveal a release date – it just says to stay tuned for more information. 

 

Are you excited for Tekken 8? Let us know in the comments below!

