Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming From Yakuza Developer Next Year

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the team behind the beloved Yakuza franchise, has announced Like a Dragon: Ishin. This spin-off entry was first released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in 2014 but never came to the West. Now titled Like A Dragon: Ishin, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up, and it's coming to Western markets next year.

The game takes place in the Late Edo Period, in the 1860s. After finishing his sword training, Sakamoto Ryoma returns home to Tosa, only to get into a fight with a prestigious and highly ranked samurai. Now, players can change the course of Japan's history in this Yakuza spin-off game.

Like a Dragon: Ishin is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in February 2023.