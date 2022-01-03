gamer culture

Spider-Man No Way Home Is Sony’s Most Successful Movie Ever, First Pandemic-Era Film To Surpass $1 Billion

by Jason Guisao on Jan 03, 2022 at 12:40 PM

It’s no surprise that Spider-Man No Way Home – the third film in Sony’s Tom Holland-led franchise – has reached impressive critical and financial heights. Fans have been waiting for a live-action Multiverse movie since Into the Spiderverse, and No Way Home continues to serve as the perfect answer to that enthusiasm. The movie garnered positive feedback from viewers and handily surpassed the box office numbers of every 2021 film. As of right now, No Way Home is Sony’s most successful movie of all time. And, according to Hollywood Reporter, it’s the first pandemic-era film to amass more than $1 billion at the box office. 

Deadline reported in December 2021 that No Way Home could ultimately come away with a $610 million net profit, which would boast higher numbers than Homecoming and Far From Home. This estimate might not be far-fetched because, on Christmas Eve, the latest web-slinger movie became Sony’s top-grossing domestic title ever. And as long as theaters stay open (who knows what the future may hold now that the omicron strain is spreading like wildfire), No Way Home will undoubtedly continue its staggering financial success this year. 

In his most daring adventure yet, Peter Parker and Doctor Strange accidentally tear open Multiverse doorways, bringing franchise-favorite villains like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro into the fray. This might be the most ambitious Spider-Man movie, but it won’t be the last time we see Tom Holland in the skin-tight suit, as the British star may appear in three more films

In Spider-Man games news, No Way Home-inspired skins are available in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, while Spider-Man and MJ cosmetics have launched in Fortnite. And if you want more MCU info, check out the new trailer for Doctor Strange’s In The Multiverse of Madness movie. 

[Source: Deadline, Hollywood Reporter]

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

Feature
The Top 10 Soulslike Games

The Top 10 Soulslike Games

News
Here Are Steam&#039;s Most-Played Games Of 2021

Here Are Steam's Most-Played Games Of 2021

News
Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

GOTY 2021
Best MMO 2021 – New World

Best MMO 2021 – New World

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

News
Nintendo Reveals The Best-Selling Indie Games On Switch In 2021

Nintendo Reveals The Best-Selling Indie Games On Switch In 2021

News
Update: Deep Rock Galactic On PlayStation 5 Will Get New Features Thanks To DualSense Controller

Update: Deep Rock Galactic On PlayStation 5 Will Get New Features Thanks To DualSense Controller

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4

News
The Tomb Raider Trilogy Is Free On The Epic Games Store

The Tomb Raider Trilogy Is Free On The Epic Games Store