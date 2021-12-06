Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Getting No Way Home Inspired Suits

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters this month. If you’ve kept up with any marketing or merchandise, you already know that Peter Parker will rock a pair of new suits in the film. And when new Spidey costumes swing in, Insomniac is right there to put them into its game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, as quickly as possible.

On December 10, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is getting the "Black & Gold" suit (yes, that’s its official name, according to Marvel) and the Iron Spider-like “Integrated Suit” that seemingly has ties to Doctor Strange. Once again, these suits are only coming to the Remastered edition, the PlayStation 5 version of the 2018 game that is only available as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. You can catch some quick looks at the suits in the trailer below.

While not surprising to see, new costumes are always cool this expands Marvel’s Spider-Man roster of movie suits. It already has Tom Holland’s suits from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, as well as the costumes worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their respective film series.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. You can watch the latest trailer here.

What do you think of the new costumes and that you can only play them in the remaster? Let us know in the comments!