News

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Getting No Way Home Inspired Suits

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 06, 2021 at 11:45 AM

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters this month. If you’ve kept up with any marketing or merchandise, you already know that Peter Parker will rock a pair of new suits in the film. And when new Spidey costumes swing in, Insomniac is right there to put them into its game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, as quickly as possible. 

On December 10, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is getting the "Black & Gold" suit (yes, that’s its official name, according to Marvel) and the Iron Spider-like “Integrated Suit” that seemingly has ties to Doctor Strange. Once again, these suits are only coming to the Remastered edition, the PlayStation 5 version of the 2018 game that is only available as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. You can catch some quick looks at the suits in the trailer below.  

While not surprising to see, new costumes are always cool this expands Marvel’s Spider-Man roster of movie suits. It already has Tom Holland’s suits from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, as well as the costumes worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their respective film series. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. You can watch the latest trailer here.

What do you think of the new costumes and that you can only play them in the remaster? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Marvel&#039;s Spider-Mancover

Marvel's Spider-Man

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:
September 7, 2018 (PlayStation 4), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)
Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man: Miles Moralescover

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

gamer culture
Halo Infinite: Sniper Gets 23-Player Killing Spree With One Bullet

Halo Infinite: Sniper Gets 23-Player Killing Spree With One Bullet

Feature
Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

Feature
2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

guide
The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I&#039;ve Learned From Watching TikTok

The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I've Learned From Watching TikTok

Feature
Top 10 Platformers To Play Right Now

Top 10 Platformers To Play Right Now

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
PlayStation Working On Xbox Game Pass Competitor With Three Tiers Of Service, New Report Reveals

PlayStation Working On Xbox Game Pass Competitor With Three Tiers Of Service, New Report Reveals

News
Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Expansion, Fatesworn, Gets December Release Date

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Expansion, Fatesworn, Gets December Release Date

News
Aftermath Is A New Survival Horror Game Pitting Players Against An Alien Invasion

Aftermath Is A New Survival Horror Game Pitting Players Against An Alien Invasion