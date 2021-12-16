Fortnite 2021 Winterfest Now Live, Spider-Man And MJ From No Way Home Set To Hit Item Shop Later Today

The Fortnite 2021 Winterfest is now live and later today, two MCU characters will join the battle royale’s expansive roster of character skins.

More specifically, the MCU version of Spider-Man and MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home will be hitting the Fortnite Item Shop today at 7 p.m. EST. That’s not all, though, as this Spider-Man will include Tom Holland’s “Integrated” No Way Home Suit and his Black and Gold Suit. Plus, it includes an emote that removes his mask.

Those are just two of the new skins coming to Fortnite today. Now that the 2021 Winterfest is live, which runs until January 6, 2022, players can earn up to 14 presents from Sgt. Winter, including three outfits.

“Crackshot’s handing Sgt. Winter the keys to the Winterfest Lodge, where Sgt. Winter will be giving presents to players,” a press release reads. “Unwrap a new present at the lodge every day for 14 days. Wrapped up in the lodge are two outfits, two pickaxes, two wraps, as well as a glider, contrail, emote, lobby track, loading screen, emoticon, spray, and banner.”

Here’s a look at two of the outfits: Krisabelle, a festive take on the community-inspired Isabella, and Polar Peeley, a wintery take on everyone’s favorite banana. You can unwrap the Krisabelle outfit after unwrapping the six presents obstructing her, and you can unwrap Polar Peely after his giftbox thaws.

You can reach the Winterfest Lodge by accessing the snowflake tab in the Lobby. If you miss a day of presents, simply head back to the lodge before the Winterfest event ends on January 6, 2022.

As you might expect with a Fortnite event, there are some Winterfest Quests. Every day, for the next 14 days, Sgt. Winter will announce a new Winterfest Quest in the “Quests” Page and each nets you some XP. If you complete seven before the event is over, you’ll unlock the Snowmando Board Glider and if you complete ten, you’ll get the Frosty Back Bling. Fortnite Crew members will receive the Golden Look Board Glider for logging in. You can check them out below:

If that’s not enough rewards for you, jump into the featured creations in the Winterfest tab next to the “Discover” tab. Play two hours of creator-made maps and games and you’ll receive the Ol’ Cracky Emoticon, Llamistletoe Spray, the Merry Marauder Banner, and the 2022 New Year’s Banner. These rewards are pictured below:

The final piece of today’s Fortnite Winterfest 2021 news is the addition, or reemergence, of previously vaulted items. Returning to the island are the Chiller Grenades, Snowball Launchers, Holiday Presents, and the Sneaky Snowman Disguise.

If you haven’t yet jumped into Fortnite Chapter 3, catch up on everything you can expect in the webslinging Season 1 and then read about how Fortnite is now being developed in Unreal Engine 5. Check out these recently-added Gears of War skins after that.

Are you excited for Fortnite’s 2021 Winterfest? Let us know in the comments below!