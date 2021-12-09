News

Gears of War: Marcus Fenix And Kait Diaz Skins Coming To Fortnite Today

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 09, 2021 at 09:23 AM

In a homecoming of sorts, two Gears of War character skins are joining the Fortnite roster today. 

Epic Games was the original owner of the Gears of War franchise, but it sold the rights to Microsoft back in 2014. Thanks to Fortnite, Gears of War cosmetics are coming to the popular battle royale. That’s because Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop later today at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. 

Epic Games

As you can see in the image above, they look as you’d expect, but Kait Diaz also comes with a Winter Orange Style variation. If you play a match of Fortnite on an Xbox Series X/S after purchasing the Marcus Fenix skin, you’ll unlock its Matte Black Style variation, which you can see below.

Epic Games

Marcus Fenix comes with the Sonic Resonator Back Bling, while Kait Diaz comes with the Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling. Other accessories include the Breaker Mace Pickaxe, the Thumper Pickaxe, the Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe, and the Skiff Glider. You can see each of these items in the image below.

Epic Games

Also up for grabs is the Knife Tricks emote, which you can view here, and the Emergence Hole Spray, which comes with “Kait & Marcus Bundle.” You can also purchase the pickaxes, glider, or emotes individually, but if you buy the Emergence Gear Bundle, you’ll get all of them. 

Epic Games

A new Gears of War quest will be added to the Battle Royale later today as well. Players can complete the Delta-One Quests from December 9 to December 17 to unlock the Crimson Omen Spray. To do that, you’ll need to collect three COG tags, crouch behind a barrier, damage an opponent with a melee attack, do shotgun damage to an opponent, and collect Thrashball memorabilia. 

Epic Games

While waiting for Gears of War to take over the Fortnite Item Shop, check out this Unreal Engine 5 character skin in Fortnite and then read about how Epic Games is developing Fortnite in Unreal Engine 5. Check out these recently-added Resident Evil skins after that. 

Will you be picking up Marcus Fenix or Kait Diaz in Fortnite today? Let us know in the comments below!

