News

The Unreal Engine 5 Character Is Now A Fortnite Skin

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 08, 2021 at 09:51 AM

Epic wowed a lot of people when it unveiled Unreal Engine 5 via a stunning tech demo last year. The video showcased a female character exploring highly detailed caves and an ancient temple in a gameplay slice that looked so polished that some hoped it was teasing a project in development. Despite using the character in a second video demonstration earlier this year, Epic has stated that’s not the case, but they’ve given us the next best thing. This mysterious warrior/explorer is now a skin in Fortnite.

Turns out she has a name: Windwalker Echo. That’s about all we know about her outside of the fact that she’s good with a sword and wields some sort of magic, based on what we’ve seen in the demos at least. Her arrival in Fortnite coincides with the release of a new animation demo that once again puts her in the starring role. You can watch it below.

Whether this means Windwalker Echo is a step closer to starring in an actual game or if she has simply become the mascot for Unreal 5 will remain a mystery for now. It’s a curious move, but at this point, why not? Frankly, this doesn’t even rank anywhere near the top of the ladder of eyebrow-raising additions to hit Fortnite in 2021 alone. DC superheroes, a pretty sus Among Us-inspired mode, Ariana Grande, and a year-long interactive exhibit celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. have all hit the game in recent months. Oh, and Epic is currently prepping a massive alien invasion to wrap up Season 7. As we said, it’s been a wild year for the game. 

What do you think of Windwalker Echo’s addition and would you like to see her star in an actual game? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2&#039;s Schrodinger&#039;s Hero

The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2's Schrodinger's Hero

Preview
Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Everything We Know About Elden Ring

News
Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Review
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

Mod Corner
Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim &quot;Increasing Hostility&quot; From Take-Two

Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim "Increasing Hostility" From Take-Two

Feature
Nihon Falcom&#039;s 40 Years of RPG Glory

Nihon Falcom's 40 Years of RPG Glory

News
Hideo Kojima Reveals Pitched &#039;Mads Max&#039; Game That Mads Mikkelsen Thought Was A Joke

Hideo Kojima Reveals Pitched 'Mads Max' Game That Mads Mikkelsen Thought Was A Joke

News
Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

News
BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Feature
Who Is The Hunter In Marvel&#039;s Midnight Suns?

Who Is The Hunter In Marvel's Midnight Suns?