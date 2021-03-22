10 Best PS Vita Games You Should Play Before The Store Shuts Down

Persona 4 Golden is a masterpiece. It's a fine representation of RPG gold and surprisingly enough, the PS Vita is the best way to play this game. While the title itself is available on other platforms like the PS2, PS3, and Windows PC, I feel that you haven't truly experienced what Persona 4 Golden has to offer until you've played it on Vita.

Using the PS2 version as its base, the Vita edition brought with it new characters to meet, new enemies to annihilate, and a new way to experience the branching story. To me, this game is one of those titles that are the reason to get a platform. If you didn't have a Vita already but love Persona, Golden is a fine excuse to get both.

I'm not kidding.

"Persona 4 Golden’s greatest strength is that everything fits together seamlessly, from the connected battle and social aspects to the fresh changes," reads Game Informer's review. "Newcomers are sure to find plenty to love, while series veterans can revisit fond memories and experience new content. This game still remains one of the best RPGs to date; don’t miss out on your second chance to experience it."