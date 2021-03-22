News

PS3, PS Vita, And PSP Stores Are Closing Permanently This Year, According To New Report

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 22, 2021 at 09:32 AM

We have entered a new generation with the PlayStation 5, but it looks like Sony is ready to part ways with the older generations in a more permanent fashion. According to a recent report, the PS3, PS Vita, and PSP stores are shutting down for good later this year. 

The report comes via The Gamer from a verified source that states that both the PS3 and PSP's stores will be shutting down on July 2, with the PS Vita store following shortly after on August 27. So what does this mean? 

With the storefronts reportedly closing, this means that PlayStation fans will no longer be able to buy digital versions of games, DLC, and more that are tied to these three platforms. This also means that many original, digital PlayStation 1 games will be lost through official channels, though Vita and PS3 games can still be found here.  

Despite the obvious shortcomings of the Vita due to Sony's lack of support, it really was a perfect blend of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, especially with its dual-camera features, reactive touchpad, and remote play capabilities. The PS3, on the other hand, ushered in an era that marked a wildly successful period for Sony since its release in 2006, alongside the positive reception of the portable PS following its launch in 2005. 

If there's a game on your PlayStation 3, Vita, or PSP that you've been eying, now is the time to make that leap. Come Summer, purchasing options will be gone, which is sad given how much more receptive the gaming community is to portable gaming (just look at the Nintendo Switch!). 

What do you think about the alleged decision to close the PS3, PS Vita, and the PSP shops? Are you sad to see that access go, or do you think it is finally time to move on into the future? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below; we'd love to hear what you think! 

[Source: The Gamer]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Is Giving Us Major Hat Envy

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Is Giving Us Major Hat Envy

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

gamer culture
An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

News
Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

News
Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite

News
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Highlights &quot;Extended&quot; PS5 Features

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Highlights "Extended" PS5 Features

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day Event, What To Expect

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day Event, What To Expect

News
Sony Is Giving Away 10 Free PlayStation Games For Play At Home 2021

Sony Is Giving Away 10 Free PlayStation Games For Play At Home 2021