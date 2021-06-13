E3 2021

Check Out The First Gameplay For Battlefield 2042

by Blake Hester on Jun 13, 2021 at 12:01 PM

Today, during Microsoft E3's showcase, we got a look at gameplay from the recently-announced Battlefield 2042. While the trailer was light on overall specifics, it did give ample looks at the overall chaos players can expect from the online-only military shooter – including a deadly tornado that ravages the map. 

Most of the trailer was set on a desert-based city map, and featured a lot of the over-the-top gameplay moments first showcased in the game's reveal trailer a few days ago – only this time we got to see these moments in actual gameplay. Included with the expected footage of gunplay and firefights was a look at the nature-based setpieces, the ability to wingsuit around the map for quick getaways, and so, so many explosions. 

You can check out the full gameplay reveal below:

For more on Battlefield 2042, make sure to check our comprehensive preview. For news on when you can play yourself, here's everything you need to know about the game's upcoming beta.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22.

