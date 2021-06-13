Check Out The First Gameplay For Battlefield 2042

Today, during Microsoft E3's showcase, we got a look at gameplay from the recently-announced Battlefield 2042. While the trailer was light on overall specifics, it did give ample looks at the overall chaos players can expect from the online-only military shooter – including a deadly tornado that ravages the map.

Most of the trailer was set on a desert-based city map, and featured a lot of the over-the-top gameplay moments first showcased in the game's reveal trailer a few days ago – only this time we got to see these moments in actual gameplay. Included with the expected footage of gunplay and firefights was a look at the nature-based setpieces, the ability to wingsuit around the map for quick getaways, and so, so many explosions.

You can check out the full gameplay reveal below:

Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22.