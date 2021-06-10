News

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 10, 2021 at 09:53 AM

Battlefield 2042 is officially revealed, with DICE unveiling a new shooter experience set not too far in the future. For those eager to call themselves what the game refers to as "Non-Patrioted," the Battlefield 2042 open beta has been confirmed. Here is what you need to know.

There is an open beta planned for Battlefield 2042 "in the months leading up to launch." While we don't have a release window for when those dates will drop, we do know that the beta will not be platform-specific. That means PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players can all get in on the action early. 

Additionally, DICE has confirmed that it will have a separate tech test apart from the initial beta. This is all pre-launch to ensure that day one runs as smoothly as possible. For those that pre-order Battlefield 2042, there will be an "early access" period to the planned beta. More about these testing dates will be revealed closer to launch, so I wouldn't expect hard dates set during the gameplay revealed planned for June 13. 

The technical test, however, we do know a little more about. DICE confirmed that this would be going down sometime in July. It won't be like previous closed testing periods; instead, it will be done in a "closed setting where we'll be using a grey box environment." For anyone that takes part in this testing period, there will be an NDA attached, meaning there will be restrictions on what players can and can't talk about. 

If you haven't gotten all caught up on the latest Battlefield announcement, you can check out our game hub here. We learned about AI bots for those that don't want to play against live people, more on the Battle Pass, and how to weaponize a freaking tornado

What are your thoughts on what we've seen thus far about Battlefield 2042? Are you going to be tuning in this weekend to see the full gameplay reveal? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Battlefield 2042cover

Battlefield 2042

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

