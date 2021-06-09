Battlefield 2042 Trailer Shows Off An Impressive Evolution Of The FPS Franchise

At long last! Following numerous rumors and Bad Company 3 disappointments, the next step in the Battlefield franchise has been revealed. Introducing Battlefield 2042, an FPS experience set in the near future that challenges players to become something called a Non-Patriot after a refugee crisis overtakes what we know to be everyday life.

Non-Patriots, or Non-Pats for short, aren't just your standard soldier. They are the engineers of the world, the humble farmer, the impassioned teacher. They can be anyone, they can be you. They don't fight for a flag or for a company, they fight for the future, a future you can be a part of with this new experience that offers new game modes, much larger maps, and literal tornadoes that you can run from or use to your advantage.

The reveal trailer starts off with a bang - literally - as we see an armed team get blown off of a cliff edge, only for some to impressively stick the landing expertly. From weaponry to the different vehicle types, our first look is nothing short of exciting, and an incredible pivot from the previous release seen in Battlefield 5.

DICE is pushing this shooter to the limit by upping the player count to 128 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. PS4 and Xbox One players are downsized to 64 to preserve the experience, though the studio promises that the lower player count will not impact the game’s overall style and feel.

We also got our first look at some of the Specialists, playable characters that have very real backstories and fewer limits than previous Battlefield games. In the past, players were limited to certain loadouts depending on the character chosen. This time around, that limit is removed. While the Special ability remains locked to preserve the uniqueness felt in each Specialist, the guns players can use are open no matter who you choose. This works even better with the combat wheel shown off, an option that allows Non-Pats to tailor their gear to the battle mid-match. Love to go sniper but suddenly found yourself in close-quarters combat? Pull up the wheel and switch out your weapon. Customize your scope. Trade out your gear, the battle is yours - hone it.

To learn more about the multiplayer experience, including how it doesn't leave single-player lovers in the dust with a multiplayer-only mode model, you can check out our impressions right here.

As for the game itself, Battlefield 2042 arrives on October 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.

Thoughts on the Battlefield 2042 reveal? Are you excited to learn more later this week during E3? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!