Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

Battle Passes are becoming more and more of the norm in the realm of online games, and that term can mean a plethora of different things. Sometimes, this means locked content like Call of Duty and Destiny 2, other times; it can just mean an additional option for those that really like to just have a closet full of cosmetics for their in-game toons. With this option being confirmed for Battlefield 2042, there is already some misinformation floating around, so we wanted to take a second to clarify between the two after talking to DICE.

Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Free vs. Premium

There are the two above options available for players to choose from. First things first, let's assuage those worries a bit: there is no content locked from the free Battle Pass option. What we mean by that is that there is no meaningful content that is tucked away behind a paywall. That means all players get the same maps, the same Specialists, the same weapons, the same everything. So then, what's the point, you may be asking? Glad you're still with us, dear reader.

The Premium Battle Pass offers cosmetic options for players to unlock as they progress through the four seasons (four confirmed at this time). Much like games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and many others, there are a variety of "lewks" players can unlock. From Specialist outfits to weapon reskins, this option is solely there for those that spend some serious time in-game and like to feel pretty. Can't fight crime if you ain't cute, amirite?

Something that other shooters have come under fire for in recent years is offering a Battle Pass that locks behind actual playable content. This could be a specific mode, a new map, playable characters - the works. For me, this is where there is an issue. Players should be able to play the same game if they've purchased something with a full price tag attached. Since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Battlefield 2042 is $70 and the "last-gen" is set at $60, all players that pay that full price should get the same playable content. If you want to do the pay-as-you-play model, you should lower that price point.

Luckily, DICE agrees, so that's what's happening. I'll admit, I'm a sucker for a good skin, especially the funnier ones that make their way into titles like Rainbow Six Siege, so if the get is good enough? I might splurge to feel cute. While many think that a paid Pass is wrong no matter what and that reasoning is sound in its own right, I feel that at the end of the day? It's a business, and money is a driving factor behind keeping those doors open and possibilities limitless. If there is an optional means to make more money, I don't have to agree with it to understand it necessarily; I simply won't buy into it. But when you start locking playable content behind an additional paywall, that's when things get messy.

So that's the difference between the Free Battle Pass and the Premium Battle Pass. Nothing of value is lost if you go the Free route.