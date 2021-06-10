Here's Your First Look At Call Of Duty Season 4

Today during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, Activision showed off a look at Call of Duty's upcoming newest season. You can see the full trailer above.

While full details are expected to arrive next Monday, June 14, thanks to its reveal trailer, we do know that Call of Duty Season 4 will be coming to Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in exactly one week, on June 17. Players can expect to play 6v6 and 12v12 matches on the desert map Collateral, 2v2 in the tight spaces of Amsterdam, and 6v6 on the boat-based Hijacked map. Additionally, as part of the game's ongoing online story, a satellite has fallen onto Verdansk, the main setting for Warzone, affecting the level's geometry. Lastly, a brief glimpse at zombies shows a gargantuan new monster and even a dragon.

For more on Call of Duty, read our reviews of both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. To catch up on what's been going on in Verdansk, you can watch our Season 3 reveal and new map reveal – which after a lot of anticipation just ended up being the same map, but set in the past. If you're thinking of jumping into Warzone but are worried about cheaters, don't be. Back in April, Activision said it had permanently banned half a million cheaters from the game.

In case you missed it earlier this afternoon, for more on Summer Game Fest, you can watch the grand re-reveal of From Software's highly anticipated new game, Elden Ring, check out the first gameplay of Evil Dead The Game, and get a look at the upcoming Death Stranding Director's Cut coming to PlayStation 5. For more news from Keighley's event and the upcoming week-long E3, check out our hub page for everything you need to know.