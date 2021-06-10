Watch Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 'Kickoff Live' Stream Here

E3 2021 is just around the corner, but Summer Game Fest kicks off today. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the second-ever Summer Game Fest event is going down here soon, so for those looking to watch the Kickoff Live event, here is what you need to know.

The band Weezer is kicking off the gaming festivities, including a brand new song, as well as guests like the cinnamon roll-that's-actually-an-actor, Jeff Goldblum. With gaming news from some of the biggest companies in the business, including PlayStation, Square Enix, Xbox, Ubisoft, Activision, and more, there are so many surprises in store that we can hardly wait to celebrate them with our community.

When does Summer Game Fest start?

The Kickoff Live showcase begins today, June 10, at 11 a.m. Pacific / 2 p.m. Eastern. It's estimated to run a little over two hours long, which means plenty of time for all of the world premieres planned and gaming shenanigans on the way. You can watch with the video stream below, or tune in over on our Twitch to watch alongside our very own Alex duo with Alex Van Aken and Alex Stadnik.

Even though today marks a ton of reveals, Keighley will have continuous announcements throughout the Summer (really earning that Summer Game Fest name). Between that and E3 2021, there is a lot of gaming to look forward to while we careen towards the end of COVID-19's at-home restrictions and back into normal life.

For those interested in staying in the loop regarding all things E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest, be sure to bookmark our news hub here for reveals, watch-alongs, recaps, and more.

What are you most excited to see with Summer Game Fest and E3 2021? Sound off with those predictions and get that hype train rolling in the comment section below!