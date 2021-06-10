New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

It's been 84 years (cue Titanic music). In all seriousness, the "when will we get Elden Ring news" question has almost become a game within itself, and now? We've finally got another look at the latest FromSoftware adventure thanks to Summer Game Fest ahead of E3 2021.

Elden Ring is the latest game to come out of FromSoftware and it's nothing if not shrouded in total mystery. This title has been at the epicenter of some of the spiciest rumors there, which makes actual news all the more exciting! Following the hype of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, fans have been wondering exactly what this new game would have to offer. Would it play more like Dark Souls, or adapt some of the newer mechanics seen in Sekiro? From jumping to just absolutely obliterating enemies, take a look at the brand new Elden Ring trailer below:

This is the first time we've had an extensive look beyond just cinematics. A good look at the combat, the bosses players will encounter, and the epic weaponry that we will be able to harness. And jumping horses up mountainsides, because Skyrim who?

While we wait to actually play Elden Ring, might we suggest a few mods that help make the time pass a little bit faster? You can check out some Elden Ring-inspired mods right here!

Summer Game Fest and E3 2021 are chocked full of news and first looks! To catch up on any announcements you may have missed, check out our E3 2021 dedicated hub here! We'll be doing watch-alongs all week, as well, on our Twitch so be sure to come hang out with us as well!

January 21, 2022 is the date to look out for regarding Elden Ring on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Thoughts on our latest look at Elden Ring? What has you the most hyped so far? Sound off with those spicy hot takes in the comment section below, let's hear 'em!