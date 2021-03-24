Here Are Some Elden Ring-Inspired Mods To Try While Waiting For Elden Ring News

Look, we're itching for Elden Ring news like you are, but when we're going to get it is anyone's guess. In the meantime, here are some Elden Ring-inspired mods to try out while we wait for something more official.

Elden Ring mods but no Elden Ring

Without any real substantial gameplay footage other than a teaser video and a leak, it's hard to make any fully fleshed-out mod experience based on Elden Ring. That hasn't stopped people from trying, and bless them - because we'll take anything we can get.

As expected, the two games that have taken that Elden Ring interest to new heights include Skyrim and Dark Souls. Skyrim for its fantasy tie-in and Dark Souls due to its creation by the same studio that is handling Elden Ring. So, without further ado, here are the mods you can check out while you not-so-patiently wait for something more official.