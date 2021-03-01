News

Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 01, 2021 at 11:34 AM

From Software fans have been begging for a new look at Elden Ring, and while news has been mum, it looks like a month-old trailer has been circulating online – and a source has confirmed to me that it is real. While not a high-quality video, the internet immediately exploded in excitement over the latest crumb for the new game with the Elden Ring trailer. 

"I can only imagine what drives you to seek the Elden Ring," says an inquiring voice in the video linked at the bottom of the article. "I suppose you can't be talked into turning back. Very well then!" I was able to confirm with one of my sources with close ties to the studio that the trailer is legitimate, though a few of the responding screenshots that have been circulating are fake. 

First spotted by VGC, the trailer first began making its rounds in Discords, showing off a phone recording of the Elden Ring trailer. VGC's Andy Robinson added on Twitter, "I understand Elden Ring's development has (unsurprisingly) been significantly disrupted by the pandemic like so many big-budget games in production right now. It's unclear if it will make it out this year. One source told me they were expecting to release in 2022." 

The trailer leak comes after a concept art reveal back in January from an artist that worked on Elden Ring, though the artwork in question was quickly taken down. 

Elden Ring has been a highly anticipated title ever since it was first revealed back in 2019 at E3. The game itself is a collaboration between game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and renowned fantasy author George R.R. Martin, most notable for his Game of Thrones series. 

Ever since the dark RPG was teased with the E3 trailer, fans of the brutal adventures From Software loves to deliver have been clamoring for more information. News has been pretty silent regarding the title, but our own sources have corroborated Robinson's earlier report that a delay has happened and it is not a title that is anticipated to launch this year. 

While leaks are an unfortunate part of the internet, perhaps the widespread excitement regarding the blurry video means an official reveal could be on the horizon. There is some speculation that the title could be a fixture at the upcoming Xbox showcase, but none of our sources were able to confirm that rumor.

To see the trailer for yourself, you can view the leaked footage right here. But remember, watching this low-res video might be robbing yourself of the full dramatic effect when a new official trailer is released.

[Source: Twitter via VGC]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Elden Ringcover

Elden Ring

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

Pokémon Presents
New Pokémon Game Is An Open-World Story Set In Feudal-Style Sinnoh Region, Pokémon Legends Arceus

New Pokémon Game Is An Open-World Story Set In Feudal-Style Sinnoh Region, Pokémon Legends Arceus

Feature
What Is Call Of Duty Zombies Outbreak And Why Is It A Big Deal?

What Is Call Of Duty Zombies Outbreak And Why Is It A Big Deal?

News
It Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Teasing A Mass Effect Adaptation

It Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Teasing A Mass Effect Adaptation

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake For PS5 Will Cost $70

Final Fantasy VII Remake For PS5 Will Cost $70

News
Anthem 2.0 Canceled By BioWare

Anthem 2.0 Canceled By BioWare

Review
Bravely Default II Review – Switching Up The Grind

Bravely Default II Review – Switching Up The Grind

News
Call of Duty&#039;s Open-World Zombies Experience, Outbreak, Lands Now With Season 2

Call of Duty's Open-World Zombies Experience, Outbreak, Lands Now With Season 2

News
Free PS Plus March 2021 Games Revealed

Free PS Plus March 2021 Games Revealed

News
New Details Emerge On The World Of Halo Infinite

New Details Emerge On The World Of Halo Infinite

State of Play
Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets New Yuffie-Based Episode

Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets New Yuffie-Based Episode