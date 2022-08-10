News

PS Plus Extra And Premium Catalog Get A Big Dose Of Yakuza And Other Games This Month

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM

In addition to PlayStation Plus' August offerings of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares, the catalog of downloadable games for Extra and Premium subscription tiers is expanding next week. If you're a Yakuza diehard or Yakuza-curious, Sony has you covered. 

On August 16, Extra/Premium subscribers can download and play the following titles (click the links to read our review of applicable games):

While those titles are treated as the headliners, a few more games will also become available on that same date:

If you need a refresher on the differences between each subscription tier, be sure to check out our PlayStation Plus breakdown. Have you upgraded to the Extra or Premium tiers? If so, what do you think about the offerings so far? Let us know in the comments!

