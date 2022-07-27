PlayStation Plus Members Kickflip Into August With Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 And Other Free Games

This month's catalog for PlayStation Plus was announced today on the official PlayStation blog. Subscribers will be able to skate into August with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares.

The three games will be available on August 2, which means July's titles – Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon – are leaving. You have until August 1 to download last month's free games. In any case, here's what you can expect from this month's three titles:

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | PS4, PS5

"Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater & Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully remastered, plus more. Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack along with new music, hit insane trick combos, or shred all the original game modes by going head-to-head with local 2-player modes! Strengthen your skills by taking your sessions online and competing against players from around the world in multiplayer modes and live leaderboards. Play as skaters from the original roster (Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Bucky Lasek, and more) or slide into the new roster made up of Olympian skaters (Nyjah Huston, Aori Nishimura, Leticia Bufoni, and more.)."

In his review, Brian Shea awarded Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 an 8.75 out of 10.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS4, PS5

"Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!"

In his review, Jeff Cork awarded Yakuza: Like A Dragon a 9.25 out of 10.

Little Nightmares | PS4

"Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!"

In his review, Jeff Cork awarded Little Nightmares a 9 out of 10.