July’s Free PlayStation Plus Games Include Crash Bandicoot 4 And More

The June 2022 PlayStation Plus lineup of free games has arrived and it’s quite a good one, featuring Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.

All three of these games will be available to download for free for all three tiers of subscribers to the newly revamped PlayStation Plus – Premium, Extra, and Essential. You can add each to your library starting July 5 and they’ll be available until Aug. 1. That means you have until July 4 (next Monday) to download last month’s free games: God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. You can read more about the June 2022 PlayStation Plus lineup here.

Enough about June, though – it’s old news! Onto July 2022! Here’s what PlayStation has to say about each of this month’s free games:

Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

“An all-new Crash adventure awaits! Dr. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse. Wield four powerful guardians of space and time that give Crash and Coco the power to bend the rules of reality and conquer dangerous obstacles in exciting new ways. And you’ll not only play as the wumping, jumping, marsupial duo: experience things from different perspectives with the one and only Dr. Neo Cortex. Play as Crash, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, or Dr. Neo Cortex and battle bosses such as N. Gin, Louise, Nitrus Brio, and Nefarious Tropy.”

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PlayStation 4)

“In this branching, cinematic horror game from the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister. All playable characters can live or die, with the choices you make deciding their fate. Experience your terrifying story alone, with a friend online* or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline.”

Arcadegeddon (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

“Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. …and what better way to stick it to the man than with a brand-spanking-new super game. Unfortunately, the corp gets wind of Gilly’s plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it’s up to you to rise up and save both the game and the last remaining local arcade in this ever-evolving co-op multiplayer shooter. Offering a mix of PvE and PvP gameplay, you and up to 3 friends online* to explore multiple biomes, compete in mini games, find hidden chests, and battle a crazy cast of enemies and bosses.”

While waiting for these games to go live, be sure to download last month’s games – God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – and then read about the revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service to find out which new tier is right for you.

