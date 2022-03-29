Sony Unveils New PlayStation Plus Options That Combine Plus And Now Together

PlayStation has finally pulled back the curtains on its heavily-rumored relaunch of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, and as expected, it combines Plus and Now benefits.

Spread across three tiers – PlayStation Plus Essential (cheapest), PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium (most expensive) – one of these is basically what Plus has been for years. At the same time, the other two add in Now's backward compatibility features. All three tiers launch this June, although PlayStation did not reveal an official release date.

Here are the three tiers that will be available this June:

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits : Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today , such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier .



Price* for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus. United States $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly Europe €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly United Kingdom £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly Japan ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

:

Price*: United States $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly Europe €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly United Kingdom £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly Japan ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly



PlayStation Plus Premium**

Benefits: Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340* additional games, including : PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets** where PlayStation Now is currently available . Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.*** Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier , so customers can try select games before they buy.



Price*: United States $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly Europe €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly United Kingdom £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly Japan ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly



PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Select Markets) For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium, and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.

"The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus," PlayStation's announcement blog reads. "With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. We're working closely with our imaginative developers from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a library that will be regularly refreshed.

"When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch."

PlayStation says this launch effort will begin with a regional approach. In June, the launch will happen in "several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered." It aims to have most PlayStation Network territories live with these new tiers of subscription by the end of the first half of 2022.

"Building upon more than 25 years of expertise in gaming innovation, this change to our subscription services highlights our continued efforts to evolve our network services business to match customer's preferences," the blog post reads. "With the all-new PlayStation Plus, we're focused on delivering a compelling game subscription service with curated content from our exclusive PlayStation Studios team and our third-party partners. The newly enhanced PlayStation Plus will enable our fans to discover and engage with more content than ever before, and deeper their connection with the PlayStation community through shared experiences."

What do you think of these new PlayStation Plus tiers? Let us know in the comments below!