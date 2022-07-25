Annapurna Showcase Scheduled For This Week

Annapurna Interactive will hold a livestream showcase of upcoming titles on Thursday, July 28.

A message shared by the publisher's Twitter account yesterday states that the presentation begins at 12 p.m. Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern. Other than that, it offers no hints as to what games will appear. Annapurna's last showcase took place just over a year ago, where it highlighted a variety of new titles and game updates, such as Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye, The Artful Escape, and more.

Annapurna has been riding a nice wave of momentum lately due to the well-received launches of Stray, the cat-focused post-apocalyptic adventure game developed by BlueTwelve, and Neon White, the anime-inspired platforming action game developed by Angel Matrix. The publisher has several noteworthy titles in its portfolio that could get a spotlight on Thursday, some of which haven't been heard from in a good while. There's a good chance we'll see more games such as Cocoon, Open Roads, Thirsty Suitors, Storyteller, and Skin Deep. And those are just the games that we know about.

