Xbox Game Pass Sets Sail With Far: Changing Tides, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and More

March Madness is in the air! No, not college basketball; we mean the madness of your backlog expanding due to new Xbox Game Pass titles, obviously.

Far: Changing Tides launches today on the service. The sea-faring sequel to Far: Lone Sails offers another enjoyable and meditative sidescrolling puzzle romp. Those who slept on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy last year have the chance to find out why it’s one of 2021’s most pleasant surprises. Quality indie titles like Young Souls and the critically acclaimed Kentucky Route Zero help round out a strong March. As always, we've included links to our reviews for relevant titles in case you need help deciding what games to tackle first.

What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15

You can view the lists of titles that arrived in February here and here.

