News

Xbox Game Pass Sets Sail With Far: Changing Tides, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and More

by Marcus Stewart on Mar 01, 2022 at 01:30 PM

March Madness is in the air! No, not college basketball; we mean the madness of your backlog expanding due to new Xbox Game Pass titles, obviously.

Far: Changing Tides launches today on the service. The sea-faring sequel to Far: Lone Sails offers another enjoyable and meditative sidescrolling puzzle romp. Those who slept on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy last year have the chance to find out why it’s one of 2021’s most pleasant surprises. Quality indie titles like Young Souls and the critically acclaimed Kentucky Route Zero help round out a strong March. As always, we've included links to our reviews for relevant titles in case you need help deciding what games to tackle first. 

What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass

  • Far: Changing Tides (Console, PC) - Today | Our Review
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) - Today 
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console, PC)  – March 3 | Our Review
  • Kentucky Route Zero (Console, PC, Cloud) – March 10 | Our Review
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Console) – March 10
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Console, PC, Cloud)  – March 10 | Our Review
  • Young Souls (Console, PC, Cloud) – March 10 | Our Review

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15

  • Nier: Automata (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
  • Phogs! (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Torchlight III (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
  • The Surge 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

You can view the lists of titles that arrived in February here and here

Which game are you most excited to see join Game Pass? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Far: Changing Tidescover

Far: Changing Tides

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Marvel&#039;s Guardians of the Galaxycover

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Microsoft Flight Simulatorcover

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
August 18, 2020 (PC), 
July 27, 2021 (Xbox Series X/S)
Young Soulscover

Young Souls

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
August 17, 2021 (Stadia), 
March 10, 2022 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Kentucky Route Zerocover

Kentucky Route Zero

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIIIcover

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Release Date:
Lawn Mowing Simulatorcover

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content