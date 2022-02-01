CrossfireX Takes Point For Xbox Game Pass' February Offerings

February is already a stacked month filled with major releases. In case Horizon Forbidden West or Elden Ring isn’t enough Microsoft has rolled out the next batch of incoming Xbox Game Pass titles. The North American debut of multiplayer shooter CrossfireX, one of the biggest games in the world, headlines the batch. Furthermore, it has a newly-created campaign made in part by Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment. If shooters don’t tickle your fancy, read on to find the other titles filling out the month. We've also included handy review links for the games we’ve evaluated if you need a second opinion on which titles to prioritize.

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Contrast (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 3 | Our Review

Dreamscraper (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 3 | Our Review

Telling Lies (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 3 | Our Review

Besiege (Game Preview) (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 10

CrossfireX (Console) – February 10

Edge of Eternity (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 10

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 10

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 10

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 14

Infernax (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 14

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass on Feburary 15

Control (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Code Vein (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Console, PC) | Our Review

The Medium (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Project Winter (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Falconeer (Console, PC, Cloud)

In case you missed it, you can catch up on last month's Xbox Game Pass additions here.