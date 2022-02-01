News
CrossfireX Takes Point For Xbox Game Pass' February Offerings
February is already a stacked month filled with major releases. In case Horizon Forbidden West or Elden Ring isn’t enough Microsoft has rolled out the next batch of incoming Xbox Game Pass titles. The North American debut of multiplayer shooter CrossfireX, one of the biggest games in the world, headlines the batch. Furthermore, it has a newly-created campaign made in part by Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment. If shooters don’t tickle your fancy, read on to find the other titles filling out the month. We've also included handy review links for the games we’ve evaluated if you need a second opinion on which titles to prioritize.
What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass
- Contrast (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 3 | Our Review
- Dreamscraper (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 3 | Our Review
- Telling Lies (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 3 | Our Review
- Besiege (Game Preview) (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 10
- CrossfireX (Console) – February 10
- Edge of Eternity (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 10
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 10
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 10
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 14
- Infernax (Console, PC, Cloud) – February 14
What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass on Feburary 15
- Control (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
- Code Vein (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Console, PC) | Our Review
- The Medium (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
- Project Winter (Console, PC, Cloud)
- The Falconeer (Console, PC, Cloud)
In case you missed it, you can catch up on last month's Xbox Game Pass additions here.
