Splatoon 3 | New Gameplay Today

by Wesley LeBlanc on Sep 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM

Splatoon 3 is upon us! Due out on Switch this Friday, September 9, Splatoon 3 is bringing back ink-splattered multiplayer maps, the rambunctious and chaotic Salmon Run PvE experience, and of course, the unique and zany single-player Hero Mode. Does it succeed in balancing these pillars and new ones like Tableturf Battle, or does it crumble under the pressure of all that ink? We answer these questions and more in today's New Gameplay Today. 

Join host Wesley LeBlanc and Game Informer's very own Brian Shea, who reviewed the game for us, as they discuss Hero Mode, Turf Wars, Splatfests, Salmon Run, and more alongside more than 20 minutes of brand new Splatoon 3 gameplay. Enjoy!

For more previews of some of the biggest games of 2022 and beyond, be sure to head over to our YouTube page for early looks at Saturnalia, Betrayal at Club LowThymesiaYou Suck At ParkingThe DioField ChronicleRecipe For DisasterSaints RowOverwatch 2Diablo IV, and more. 

