Saturnalia | New Gameplay Today

In this segment of New Gameplay Today, your host, Game Informer Associate Editor Wesley LeBlanc, walks you through how Saturnalia works as both a survival horror game and a roguelike. In it, you'll see him control Anita, one of the game's many playable characters, as she searches for her partner in the small town of Sardinia, Italy.

Unfortunately for Anita, it's not a great time to be in the town because of some strange ritualistic things happening. That translates to a terrifying creature that stalks Anita and others through the darkness of the night and you must avoid it all while remaining alive as you search for clues to end this night of terror and misery.

In the New Gameplay Today segment below, we have more than 15 minutes of brand-new Saturnalia footage to showcase. Enjoy!

Saturnalia is being developed and published by Santa Ragione. It's due out on PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store sometime this year. For more, check out the Saturnalia reveal trailer.