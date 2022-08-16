NGT
Thymesia Souls-like Gameplay NGT

Thymesia | New Gameplay Today

by Wesley LeBlanc on Aug 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Join host Wesley LeBlanc as he chats with Game Informer editor Marcus Stewart about Thymesia, an upcoming Victorian-esque Souls-like that hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC later this week. 

More specifically, OverBorder Studio's take on the action formula popularized by From Software hits consoles and PC on Aug. 18. If you're the type of person who loves a good Souls-like, or if you've been curious about Thymesia for a while now, you're going to want to check out today's New Gameplay Today. Not only does it feature more than 10 minutes of new gameplay, but Marcus, who's reviewing the game for Game Informer, walks Wesley through what works in the game, what doesn't, and how it's different from the countless others like it in the genre. 

For more previews of some of the biggest games of 2022 and beyond, be sure to head over to our YouTube page for early looks at You Suck At Parking, The DioField ChronicleRecipe For DisasterSaints RowOverwatch 2Diablo IV, and more. 

