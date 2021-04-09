gamer culture

Here's What's Coming Next For Star Wars Action Figures

by Andrew Reiner on Apr 09, 2021 at 05:13 PM

Today's Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest began with the announcement of a new Fortnite action figures line, and concluded with a handful of reveals for Star Wars' Vintage Collection and Black Series lines. Disney Plus' The Mandalorian remains a strong focus for Hasbro, but various video games also grabbed the spotlight for a number of figure reveals.

Along with new Vintage Collection figure announcements for Luke Skywalker (Hoth), the Emperor's Royal Guard, Han Solo (Endor), and Admiral Akbar, Hasbro debuted a new subgroup of Gaming Greats. This wave consists of a Heavy Battle Droid from Battlefront II, a Shadow Trooper from The Force Unleashed, and a Scout Trooper and Electrostaff Purge Trooper from Jedi: Fallen Order. All of these figures are currently available for pre-order at GameStop. The Gaming Greats line is exclusive to retailer.

 

For the fan-favorite Black Series, Hasbro unveiled a slate of exciting figures. From the film side, we're getting new figures of Aurra Sing and General Lando Calrissian. From The Mandalorian, the trigger-happy assassin droid ZERO (or Q9-0) is getting a great looking figure, as is Koska Reeves, the Mandalorian in Bo-Katan Kryze's group. And from the animation side of the Star Wars universe, Hasbro is releasing a figure of Tech, one of the main characters from the forthcoming Bad Batch show.

 

The most surprising Star Wars announcements were for two fringe characters that are getting pricey collectibles. You'll soon be able to wear a replica of Wedge Antilles' helmet, which consists of forest green coloring and a similar shape to Luke's traditional X-Wing helmet. This Black Series collectible will release for $99.99 this summer, and features electronic lights and sound effects. Hasbro is also commemorating another X-Wing hero in plastic with a vintage collection two-pack that consists of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Antoc Merrick and his light blue X-Wing fighter. This product hits in the fall for $99.99.

 

We didn't get the Boba Fett announcement we were hoping for. Everyone wants a figure of him based on his time in The Mandalorian, but it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for that one. Here's hoping he comes seated on a particular throne shown in the second season's final episode.

What did you think of Hasbro's showing today, not just for Star Wars, but Transformers and Fortnite as well? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Disclaimer: GameStop is the parent company of Game Informer

On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Ordercover

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Star Wars: The Force Unleashedcover

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Release Date:
Star Wars Battlefront IIcover

Star Wars Battlefront II

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Why Liara&#039;s Changes In Mass Effect Legendary Edition Are Important Despite Being Small

Why Liara's Changes In Mass Effect Legendary Edition Are Important Despite Being Small

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

News
Call Of Duty: Warzone Player Wins Match Without Doing Anything

Call Of Duty: Warzone Player Wins Match Without Doing Anything

News
What To Expect With Mass Effect Legendary Edition

What To Expect With Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Ridiculous Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ripoff Goes Viral For Being The Least Subtle Bootleg Ever

Ridiculous Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ripoff Goes Viral For Being The Least Subtle Bootleg Ever

review
Outriders Review – Chaos That Surprises In The Best Way

Outriders Review – Chaos That Surprises In The Best Way

News
New Resident Evil Village Concept Art Reveals More About Lady Dimitrescu

New Resident Evil Village Concept Art Reveals More About Lady Dimitrescu

News
Outriders Has A Cool Dragon Age Easter Egg

Outriders Has A Cool Dragon Age Easter Egg

News
Fight To Survive In PlayStation 5 Exclusive Abandoned

Fight To Survive In PlayStation 5 Exclusive Abandoned

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne