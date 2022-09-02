New Night City Wire Will Discuss What's Next For Cyberpunk 2077 And Edgerunners Next Week

CD Projekt Red has revealed that it will air a special episode of Night City Wire next week to discuss what's next for Cyberpunk 2077 and its upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

For the uninitiated, Night City Wire is basically like CDPR's version of a Nintendo Direct, except the showcases are specifically focused on Cyberpunk 2077. They were quite prevalent in the leadup to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, but now, with it nearing two years old, Night City Wire has grown to be rarer. The next one airs on Sept. 6 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, though, and will be "about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and what's next for Cyberpunk 2077."

As for what to expect on the anime side of things, we'll likely get a new trailer and more details about Cyberpunk: Edgerunner, especially considering that the 10-episode standalone series hits Netflix this month. On the Cyberpunk 2077 side of things, we're due for some more information about DLC expansions to the game, which CDPR reaffirmed were still on the way back in April. Only time will tell, though, but fortunately we don't have to wait long because Night City Wire is back next Tuesday.

If you're heading to Seattle for PAX West this weekend, you can check out a pre-premiere screening of some of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Hit the link in the tweet below for tickets and additional details:

In the meantime, read about why now is the right time to play Cyberpunk 2077, and then read about how the game has sold 18 million copies (with The Witcher 3 having sold through more than 40 million copies as of April). Read about how some ex-Witcher 3 and ex-Cyberpunk 2077 developers have formed a new studio called Rebel Wolves to create a "next-gen RPG" after that.

Are you excited about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Let us know in the comments below!