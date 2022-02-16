Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Form New Studio Rebel Wolves To Develop ‘Next-Gen RPG’

A new studio called Rebel Wolves has been formed by multiple former Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developers and its first game will be, not surprisingly, an RPG.

Revealed today, Rebel Wolves was created by The Witcher 3 game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who was also the head of production and secondary game director for Cyberpunk 2077. Tomaszkiewicz envisions Rebel Wolves creating vibrant virtual worlds filled with emotions and unique experiences while also leading a studio that puts the team first at all times.

“For all of us here at Rebel Wolves, video games were always something we felt destined to do – something ingrained in our DNA,” Tomaszkiewicz said. “Personally, I couldn’t be happier to have banded together with friends who share this passion. We’re developing a video game we’d like to play in a way that games should be made. We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgettable storeis and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition.

Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile – a place where people know and care for each other.”

Speaking further to that, a Rebel Wolves press release says the studio wants to break away from “the weight of AAA development studios,” instead approaching every goal as a team.

“A lone wolf may be powerful, but true strength lies in the pack,” the press release reads.

The team is hiring now to fill various roles both in-house and remote, too. Rebel Wolves is based on Warsaw, Poland, but there are various remote employees working at the studio around the world.

Today, the core team is formed by design director Daniel Sadowski (Witcher 1), narrative director and main writer Jakub Szamalek (Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker), animation director Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3, Shadow Warrior 2), art director Bartlomiej Gawel (Witcher 1, 2, 3), chief financial officer Michal Boryka, and studio head Robert Murzynowski, with Tomaszkiewicz serving as a founder.

“In order to create truly great games, we can’t chase trends or numbers,” Szamalek said. “Our goal is clearly defined: to create memorable games, tell moving stories, and evoke visceral emotions. It’s ambitious, true – and I’m glad it is. Art needs ambition. I don’t want to create another game. I want to work on titles that people will remember.”

The team is currently working on a “AAA, story-driven RPG saga for PCs and next-gen consoles,” and it promises it’ll have more to share soon.

