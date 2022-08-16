Midnight Fight Express And Six Other Games Land On Xbox Game Pass This Month
You know we've arrived at the back half of a month when Xbox Game Pass subscribers are treated to a second helping of new games hitting the library. In terms of brand new releases, the stylish brawler Midnight Fight Express launches on the service alongside the Pikmin-like Tinykin. Sam Barlow’s latest FMV adventure game, Immortality, also makes its debut. Speaking of living forever, Ubisoft's underappreciated Immortals Fenyx Rising is swooping in for another chance in the spotlight. Check out the full list of games coming and going this month (spoiler: many are leaving), as well as links to our reviews for applicable titles.
What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass
Coffee Talk (Console, PC, Cloud) – Today | Our Review
Midnight Fight Express (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 23
Exapunks (PC) – August 25
Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console, PC) – August 25
Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 30
Immortality (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – August 30
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 30 | Our Review
Tinykin (Console, PC) – August 30
What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass On August 31
Elite Dangerous (Console, Cloud)
Hades (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
Myst (Console, PC, Cloud)
NBA 2K22 (Console, Cloud) | Our Review
Signs of the Sojourner (Console, PC, Cloud)
Spiritfarer (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
Twelve Minutes (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
Two Point Hospital (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
What Remains of Edith Finch (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
World War Z (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review