Midnight Fight Express And Six Other Games Land On Xbox Game Pass This Month

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 16, 2022 at 09:48 AM

You know we've arrived at the back half of a month when Xbox Game Pass subscribers are treated to a second helping of new games hitting the library. In terms of brand new releases, the stylish brawler Midnight Fight Express launches on the service alongside the Pikmin-like Tinykin. Sam Barlow’s latest FMV adventure game, Immortality, also makes its debut. Speaking of living forever, Ubisoft's underappreciated Immortals Fenyx Rising is swooping in for another chance in the spotlight. Check out the full list of games coming and going this month (spoiler: many are leaving), as well as links to our reviews for applicable titles.

You can read August’s first batch of Game Pass titles here

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Coffee Talk (Console, PC, Cloud) – Today | Our Review

Midnight Fight Express (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 23

Exapunks (PC) – August 25

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console, PC) – August 25

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 30

Immortality (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 30 | Our Review

Tinykin (Console, PC) – August 30

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass On August 31

Elite Dangerous (Console, Cloud)

Hades (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Myst (Console, PC, Cloud)

NBA 2K22 (Console, Cloud) | Our Review

Signs of the Sojourner (Console, PC, Cloud)

Spiritfarer (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Twelve Minutes (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

Two Point Hospital (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

What Remains of Edith Finch (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

World War Z (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review

