Two Point Campus, Ghost Recon Wildlands, More Coming To Xbox Game Pass
August gets its first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles beginning today. You can fire up Ghost Recon Wildlands right now, while new titles such as Two Point Campus and Turbo Golf Racing arrive within the week. Take a look at what’s coming and what’s leaving the library, and check out our reviews for applicable titles if you need recommendations on what to check out.
What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass
Ghost Recon Wildlands (Console, PC, Cloud) – Today | Our Review
Shenzhen I/O (PC) – August 4
Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – August 4
Two Point Campus (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 9
Cooking Simulator (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 11
Expeditions: Rome (PC) – August 11
Offworld Trading Company (PC) – August 11
What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass On August 11
Boyfriend Dungeon (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
Curse of the Dead Gods (Console, PC, Cloud) | Our Review
Library of Ruina (Console, PC, Cloud)
Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC)
Train Sim World 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)