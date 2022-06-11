Future Games Show
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WWYDvAQMrg

    Adorable, Pikmin-like Game Tinykin Gets An August Release Date

    by Kimberley Wallace on Jun 11, 2022 at 03:12 PM

    A dose of adorable is coming your way in just a few months! In this Pikmin-like game appropriately called Tinykin, you must catch tons of adorable little aliens and use their special powers to help get the main character Milo back to his home on Earth.

    The newest trailer debuted at GamesRadar's Future Game Show, giving us a better look at these little creatures and how they'll help Milo in his journey. Milo can stack tinykin to reach higher places, toss them at enemies, and enlist them to carry objects. A blue tinykin allows Milo to produce a powerful electric current. A red tinykin can be thrown like a bomb to blow up enemies. 

    Tinykin launches on August 30 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

    Be sure to watch the trailer above to see what's in store.

    Kimberley Wallace
    Kimberley Wallace
    Features Editor
    Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
