News
Yakuza PlayStation Plus

Eight Yakuza Games Come To PlayStation Plus Starting Next Month

by Jason Guisao on Jul 28, 2022 at 09:03 AM

Now's the time to claim Japan's seedy underbelly for yourself. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is packaged into the free PlayStation Plus August catalog. However, eight other Yakuza are coming to the subscription service starting this month.

According to the official PlayStation blog, Extra and Premium members can download/play Kazuma Kiryu's classic, crime-riddled journeys in Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 next month. Later this year, those same subscribers get access to Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. That's hundreds of hours of fantastic Ryu Ga Gotoku content. Be sure to check out our reviews or previews for the games below:

Last week, screenshots of the next Yakuza game surfaced. Whether we're in for a numbered entry or sequel to Like A Dragon remains to be seen. But we know that the lovable Ichiban Kasuga and co. are making their triumphant return.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Yakuza 0cover

Yakuza 0

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
January 24, 2017 (PlayStation 4), 
August 1, 2018 (PC), 
February 26, 2020 (Xbox One)
Yakuza Kiwamicover

Yakuza Kiwami

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
August 29, 2017 (PlayStation 4), 
February 19, 2019 (PC), 
April 21, 2020 (Xbox One)
Yakuza Kiwami 2cover

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
August 28, 2018 (PlayStation 4), 
May 9, 2019 (PC), 
July 30, 2020 (Xbox One)
Yakuza 3cover

Yakuza 3

Platform:
PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3
Release Date:
March 9, 2010 (PlayStation 3), 
August 20, 2019 (PlayStation 4)
Yakuza 4cover

Yakuza 4

Platform:
PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3
Release Date:
March 15, 2011 (PlayStation 3), 
October 29, 2019 (PlayStation 4)
Yakuza 5cover

Yakuza 5

Platform:
PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3
Release Date:
December 8, 2015 (PlayStation 3), 
February 11, 2020 (PlayStation 4)
Yakuza 6: The Song of Lifecover

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
April 17, 2018 (PlayStation 4), 
March 25, 2021 (Xbox One, PC)
Yakuza: Like A Dragoncover

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
March 2, 2021 (PlayStation 5)
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Popular Content