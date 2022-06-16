News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Heads To Steam Tomorrow

by Marcus Stewart on Jun 16, 2022 at 06:23 PM

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is heading to Steam tomorrow, June 17. Prior to today’s news, the game’s only been available on PC via The Epic Games Store.

Intergrade is the enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake that features even higher fidelity visuals, shorter load times, a Classic Mode difficulty, and the Intermission story expansion starring Yuffie. Executive director Yoshinori Kitase also confirmed that the game is Steam Deck compatible. The game is also launching with a limited-time discount. Beginning tomorrow until June 23, Intergrade will have a 29% discount on Steam.

You can read our reviews for Final Fantasy VII Remake here, and our review of Intergrade here. For more news on today’s Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Stream, check out these links to the following stories:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth announcement

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion announcement

Final Fantasy VII Remake confirmed to be a three-game series

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PC
Release Date:
June 10, 2021 (PlayStation 5), 
December 16, 2021 (PC)
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content