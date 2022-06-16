Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Remake’s Second Chapter, Arrives Next Winter

At long last, the second chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake was revealed during today’s 25th anniversary stream. It’s called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and it launches next winter for PlayStation 5.

A cinematic trailer provided tantalizing glimpses of what’s to come, most notably gameplay of Cloud and Sephiroth exploring a section of the world together. While that may very well be a flashback, those who played Remake know that anything is possible at this point. Today's video also confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second entry in what will be a three-game series.