News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Is A Three-Game Series

by Marcus Stewart on Jun 16, 2022 at 05:43 PM

Square Enix not only revealed Final Fantasy VII’s second game, Rebirth, today. It also answered a question fans have asked since this whole thing started: how many games does the saga consist of?

It turns out the answer is three. Executive producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed that there’s only one untitled game left after Rebirth launches next winter. Following a three-game roadmap is fitting given that the original Final Fantasy VII was split into three discs on PS1. Kitase, unsurprisingly, did not give a window for when the final game will arrive.

For more on Final Fantasy VII Remake, check out our review of its enhanced re-release, Intergrade. 

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy VII Rebirthcover

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
2023
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PC
Release Date:
June 10, 2021 (PlayStation 5), 
December 16, 2021 (PC)
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content