Final Fantasy VII Remake Is A Three-Game Series

Square Enix not only revealed Final Fantasy VII’s second game, Rebirth, today. It also answered a question fans have asked since this whole thing started: how many games does the saga consist of?

It turns out the answer is three. Executive producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed that there’s only one untitled game left after Rebirth launches next winter. Following a three-game roadmap is fitting given that the original Final Fantasy VII was split into three discs on PS1. Kitase, unsurprisingly, did not give a window for when the final game will arrive.

