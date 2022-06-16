Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Polishes Up The PSP Classic

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, the 2007 prequel to Final Fantasy VII, is getting a modern facelift in the form of Reunion.

The updated version of the PSP classic features HD visuals and updated character models. It also includes full voiceover and a rearranged soundtrack. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches this Winter for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

