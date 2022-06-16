News
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Polishes Up The PSP Classic

by Marcus Stewart on Jun 16, 2022

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, the 2007 prequel to Final Fantasy VII, is getting a modern facelift in the form of Reunion. 

The updated version of the PSP classic features HD visuals and updated character models. It also includes full voiceover and a rearranged soundtrack. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches this Winter for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. 

For more on today’s FF VII 25th Anniversary presentation, check out the news on FFVII Remake’s next chapter, Rebirth, and the news that Remake is a three-game series.

