CD Projekt Red Talks 2022 Projects, The Molasses Flood Working On An Existing IP

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red held a presentation wrapping up the 2021 fiscal year, boasting new sales totals for the Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 franchises. Included in the slide deck is a full-page summary of what the company is set to work on in 2022, some of which we knew already, but some new information is to be gleaned from it.

The first few items on the 2022 to-do list are things we already know. A Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is in the works and will be in development this year, but it won't see the bright lights of Night City until it releases in 2023, as was announced on the CDPR Twitter account and in this same earnings call. Also, the Witcher series is getting a new entry and a new engine in Unreal 5, and the studio will continue to work on improving Cyberpunk – no surprises there. CDPR had already announced this week that it would be taking on the development of the new-generation upgrade of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, taking collaborator Saber Interactive off the porting job.

What wasn't known is the project The Molasses Flood is working on, and while we don't have a complete picture, things have become a bit clearer. According to the earnings call presentation, the newly-acquired Boston-based studio behind The Flame and the Flood is tackling a project within one of CD Projekt's existing IPs. We'll report on what that game is as more information comes to light.

And just like the first part of the slide, the rest is expected work for CDPR this year. In January, the company announced that a single-player Gwent spinoff was coming and will still launch this year, while the original stand-alone version of Gwent and the augmented reality mobile Witcher title The Witcher: Monster Slayer will both continue to be supported. Finally, CD Project will be working on "conceptual and research work on unannounced projects."

We're looking forward to learning more about what The Molasses Flood is working on and which CDPR IPs its a part of.