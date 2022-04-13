CD Projekt Red Delays New-Gen Versions Of Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red has announced it will be delaying the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as it brings the remainder of the porting in-house.

The change in development teams on the new-generation upgrades was revealed through a tweet on The Witcher series Twitter account. "We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," reads the tweet. "We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice." A follow-up message says, "We'll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding."

Saber Interactive was the company working on the ports of Witcher 3 to the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft and had previously partnered with CD Projekt on the Switch port of the same game. No reason was given as to why Saber will no longer be involved, nor is there a timeline on the new expected release window.

In recent months, CD Projekt has had its hands full with the new-gen ports of Cyberpunk 2077 released in February and is still planning to expand the game with new content. The studio also announced a new chapter in The Witcher franchise is coming and will be running on Unreal Engine 5 instead of the in-house developed REDengine.