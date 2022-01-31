News

The Witcher: CD Projekt Red Reveals New Single Player Gwent Game Coming This Year

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 31, 2022 at 08:36 AM

CD Projekt Red is developing a single player, standalone Gwent game and it’s coming this year. 

Revealed by IGN, this Gwent game, which is based on the popular card game of the same name in the studio’s Witcher titles, is codenamed Project Golden Nekker. CDPR says Golden Nekker will be different from previous iterations of its Gwent titles, instead aiming to provide a “captivating single-player experience,” according to IGN

Because it’s a standalone game, players will not need to own other versions of CDPR’s Gwent games to play it. Once you boot up Golden Nekker, you’re all set to play. 

“It’s not another Witcher Tales game, but something different,” Gwent communications head Pawel Burza told IGN. “We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player experience for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.” 

If you’re a fan of CDPR’s competitive multiplayer Gwent game, though, don’t fret – development is set to continue on that title at least through 2022, as the studio has released a 2022 roadmap that features new card drops in April, July, October, and December. When Golden Nekker is released, it will be the first CDPR game since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2020.

Be sure to check out IGN’s full report about this new Gwent game to see art for some of the cards. After that, read Game Informer’s Gwent: The Witcher Card Game review and then check out this opinion piece about why Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Orlog game is almost as good as Gwent

[Source: IGN]

Are you excited for a new Gwent game? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Witcher 3: Wild Huntcover

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
May 19, 2015 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
October 15, 2019 (Switch), 
2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

