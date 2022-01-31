The Witcher: CD Projekt Red Reveals New Single Player Gwent Game Coming This Year

CD Projekt Red is developing a single player, standalone Gwent game and it’s coming this year.

Revealed by IGN, this Gwent game, which is based on the popular card game of the same name in the studio’s Witcher titles, is codenamed Project Golden Nekker. CDPR says Golden Nekker will be different from previous iterations of its Gwent titles, instead aiming to provide a “captivating single-player experience,” according to IGN.

Because it’s a standalone game, players will not need to own other versions of CDPR’s Gwent games to play it. Once you boot up Golden Nekker, you’re all set to play.

“It’s not another Witcher Tales game, but something different,” Gwent communications head Pawel Burza told IGN. “We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player experience for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.”

If you’re a fan of CDPR’s competitive multiplayer Gwent game, though, don’t fret – development is set to continue on that title at least through 2022, as the studio has released a 2022 roadmap that features new card drops in April, July, October, and December. When Golden Nekker is released, it will be the first CDPR game since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2020.

[Source: IGN]

Are you excited for a new Gwent game? Let us know in the comments below!