Blue Box Game Studios Addresses Abandoned Cancellation Rumors
Blue Box Game Studios revealed Abandoned, a PlayStation 5-exclusive survival horror game, in April of last year and since then, it’s been on a ride, and not a particularly great one.
After people began to speculate that Abandoned was actually a new Silent Hill game, Blue Box definitively shut the rumors down. Then, some began to speculate that somehow, Hideo Kojima was behind Abandoned and Blue Box – Blue Box was seen as “BB,” like the term used throughout Death Stranding. Despite Blue Box saying it was not associated with Hideo Kojima, the studio leaned into it, posting an image of a hidden face with a very Metal Gear Solid-esque eye patch.
Blue Box reiterated that it was not associated with Kojima and a few days later, people spotted another tie between the famed director and the studio. Things subsided for a few weeks and then Blue Box posted yet another thing that caused people to further speculate on the Blue Box-Kojima connection. Since all of this, Blue Box’s playable Abandoned prologue has yet to be released as promised in Q1 of 2022 and speculation that Abandoned had been canceled began to rise.
However, in a new statement from Blue Box, the studio has addressed these cancellation rumors. Here’s what it says, in full:
For more about the game, be sure to check out Game Informer’s Abandoned hub.
Are you excited for Blue Box’s Abandoned? Let us know in the comments below!