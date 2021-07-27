News

A Hidden Face With An Eyepatch Sets Off More Abandoned Speculation

by John Carson on Jul 27, 2021 at 03:16 PM

Blue Box Game Studios is heading towards not only the release of their game Abandoned, but first the launch of a real-time trailer app for the PlayStation 5. Set to release on August 10, this app now known as “Abandoned: Real Time Experience” will feature multiple in-engine videos running off the PS5 hardware. In a new tweet today, Blue Box posted a teaser image for the app that’s reviving some fan theories about the project having Konami’s and/or Hideo Kojima’s involvement.

“Are you ready? We are!” reads text of the tweet. At first glance the image in the tweet above looks like only a logo. I missed the true teaser hidden in the background the first few times I looked at it. Behind the blurred facade you can make out the silhouette of a person’s head, and closer inspection will reveal what looks to be an eyepatch the right eye. A white line follows along the brow of the face. Could it be a reflection of light, or possibly more text concealed behind the blur?

Twitter users are running with the image which obviously looks like any variation of Metal Gear Solid’s Snake donning an eyepatch. Some are even trying to de-blur the image to give a clearer look at the face, others are attempting to decipher the unreadable text above the logo. Now that I’m thinking about it, that font is looking very familiar as well… 

Some theorists are focusing on the face:

Others are taking a stab at the hidden text:

While another group of dreamers have their own grand ideas: 

Blue Box Game Studios and Abandoned have been under a microscope for months regarding theories the game is connected in some way to Hideo Kojima, Konami, and the Silent Hill franchise. Some think the game's director Hasan Kahraman's name is code for Hideo Kojima, while others followed wilder clues tied to the name of the studio and the famed Death Stranding creator. Hasan denied the studios involvement with Konami and Silent Hill last month in a video posted on Twitter, however, if that's true, this new teaser image is not helping to alleviate that rumor. I was on the side of Abandoned having nothing to do with any Konami property, but now I don't know quite what to think. 

We'll find out soon enough because the Realtime Experience app for Abandoned is ready for preload on July 29 PlayStation 5, and goes live with the first trailer on August 10. Hopefully there will be some answers to the gaming community's ever-growing list of questions in there. Abandoned is scheduled to releases sometime this year on PS5 and on PC "eventually."

What are your theories for Abandoned? Are we just getting trolled, or is there actually a connection here? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Abandonedcover

Abandoned

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Some Killer Songs From Games

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Some Killer Songs From Games

News
Lawsuit Document Against Activision Blizzard Details A Long History Of Harassment And Discrimination

Lawsuit Document Against Activision Blizzard Details A Long History Of Harassment And Discrimination

News
Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, &quot;We Will Not Be Silenced&quot;

Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, "We Will Not Be Silenced"

News
Blizzard Co-Founder And Former CEO Responds To Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, &quot;I Am Extremely Sorry That I Failed You&quot;

Blizzard Co-Founder And Former CEO Responds To Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, "I Am Extremely Sorry That I Failed You"

News
New Dead Space Remake Details Revealed, Including Zero Loading Screens And Learning From Past Mistakes

New Dead Space Remake Details Revealed, Including Zero Loading Screens And Learning From Past Mistakes

News
New Leak Shows Metroid Prime 4 Studio Behind Canceled Legend Of Zelda Game Starring Sheik

New Leak Shows Metroid Prime 4 Studio Behind Canceled Legend Of Zelda Game Starring Sheik

gamer culture
The Best Trailers From This Year&#039;s San Diego Comic Con

The Best Trailers From This Year's San Diego Comic Con