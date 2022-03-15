Weird West, Shredders Headline Xbox Game Pass For End Of March

The second batch of Xbox Game Pass games for March has been revealed. Weird West leads the pack as a very promising supernatural western twin-stick shooter from some of the minds behind the Dishonored series. Shedders is a radical snowboarding game you may remember from Xbox’s E3 presentation last summer. Crusader Kings III is bringing its medieval simulator wackiness to consoles for the first time as well. You can read our reviews for applicable titles to help decide whether or not a game is for you.

What’s Coming To Xbox Games Pass

Shredders (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – March 17

(Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – March 17 The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Console, PC, Cloud) – March 17

(Console, PC, Cloud) – March 17 Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) – March 22

(Console) – March 22 Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Console, PC, Cloud) – March 22

(Console, PC, Cloud) – March 22 Norco (PC) – March 24

(PC) – March 24 F1 2021 (Console) – March 24

(Console) – March 24 Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X/S) – March 29

(Xbox Series X/S) – March 29 Weird West (Console, PC, Cloud) – March 3

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Madden NFL 20 (Console, PC, Cloud) – March 31 | Our Review

(Console, PC, Cloud) – March 31 | Our Review Narita Boy (Console, PC, Cloud) – March 31 | Our Review

(Console, PC, Cloud) – March 31 | Our Review Shadow Warrior 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) – March 31| Our Review

(Console, PC, Cloud) – March 31| Our Review Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (PC) – April 1

