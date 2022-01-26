News

Crusader Kings 3 Invades Consoles In Late March

by John Carson on Jan 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM

At Gamescom in August, Paradox Interactive announced its popular PC strategy series Crusader Kings would finally be making its console debut. Today, the publisher announced Crusader Kings III will be playable from your couch on March 29.

Paradox is calling this release an adaptation, rather than a port, because of all of the changes that have been made to, well, adapt the game for console play. UI, text, menus, and more have been overhauled to provide a more comfortable experience while playing this immersive strategy title with a controller. "The all-new control map lets players quickly and easily navigate the game’s menus via triggers, bumpers, and quick flicks of the analog stick," reads a press release sent to Game Informer. To utilize the console experience to its fullest, Crusader Kings III will sport faster loading on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and controller features like haptics and adaptive triggers on the DualSense are supported as well.

Crusader King III was initially released for PC in 2020. This strategy title sets itself apart from others with its focus on emergent player-driven scenarios and entertaining drama of navigating war and diplomacy. Console players can join in on the fun and intrigue in March when this adaptation hits PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which are available for pre-order today. 

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Crusader Kings IIIcover

Crusader Kings III

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

News
Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

Feature
Every Pokémon Officially Confirmed For Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Every Pokémon Officially Confirmed For Pokémon Legends: Arceus

News
Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

News
Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

Dead By Daylight: New Saw Crossover Puts Jigsaw Front And Center

Review
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Review – Learning Some New Moves

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Review – Learning Some New Moves

News
Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

Watch Dogs: Legion Support Ends, Developers Post Thank You Note

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

News
New Report Details Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Rocky Development And Studio Crunch

New Report Details Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Rocky Development And Studio Crunch

News
Dark Souls 3 Servers Offline Because Of Dangerous PC Hack

Dark Souls 3 Servers Offline Because Of Dangerous PC Hack